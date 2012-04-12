Osi Umenyiora won't say if he'll be at N.Y. Giants' workouts

Osi Umenyiora, long dissatisfied with his contract, has already decided whether or not he'll be at the start of the New York Giants' offseason program next week, but the veteran defensive end wouldn't say what his decision is, according to the Star-Ledger.

"You never really know what's going to happen," Umenyiora said Thursday. "We'll see what happens on Monday."

A person with knowledge of Umenyiora's plans said he will not attend the start of the voluntary program, the Star-Ledger reported.

Umenyiora is entering the last year of the deal he signed in 2005, and has been seeking a long-term extension. Giants general manager Jerry Reese said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February that an extension "could happen" -- publicly opening the door to a long-term deal for the first time. Umenyiora said Reese's statement "means a lot, honestly," but he is still waiting for results.

Umenyiora said he is not looking for a trade, and that his agent has not discussed a trade with the team this offseason. He added that he has not had any offseason medical procedures since the Giants won the Super Bowl "so far" and is the healthiest he has been in a long time.

Umenyiora returned from preseason arthroscopic knee surgery last fall and accepted a back-up role behind Justin Tuck and Jason Pierre-Paul, posting 12.5 sacks in 13 games.

"It would be a wonderful thing to do to start your career with one team and finish it with one team. I would love to do it," Umenyiora said. "Is it realistic? Is it reality? Who knows. I don't like being a backup, I can tell you that."

