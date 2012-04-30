Osi Umenyiora protests perception that he's a 'greedy pig'

Kiwanuka received a three-year extension from the Giants last week that included $10.95 million in guaranteed money, according to The Star-Ledger. Giants general manager Jerry Reese said at the NFL draft on Saturday that the team has offered Umenyiora two contract extensions in the last two years. Reese added that he wants Umenyiora to retire a Giant, but that trading the player -- who is entering the final year of his seven-year deal -- remains an option.