Osi Umenyiora protests perception that he's a 'greedy pig'

Disgruntled New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora says he isn't happy that the team offered him only "half" the guaranteed money it recently gave to fellow defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka.
The schedule release revealed two teams with clear paths to Super Bowl XLVII, Jason La Canfora writes. More ...
"They offered an extension -- guaranteeing half of what they just gave 'Kiwi' guaranteed," Umenyiora wrote to The Star-Ledger on Sunday. "And I'm a greedy pig for turning down half of what they just gave 'Kiwi.' Lol."
Kiwanuka received a three-year extension from the Giants last week that included $10.95 million in guaranteed money, according to The Star-Ledger. Giants general manager Jerry Reese said at the NFL draft on Saturday that the team has offered Umenyiora two contract extensions in the last two years. Reese added that he wants Umenyiora to retire a Giant, but that trading the player -- who is entering the final year of his seven-year deal -- remains an option.
Contract drama is getting to be an annual offseason rite for Umenyiora, who held out during training camp last summer. Despite playing in only nine regular season games in 2011 due to preseason knee surgery, Umenyiora still recorded nine sacks and earned his second Super Bowl ring.