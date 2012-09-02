Osi Umenyiora, N.Y. Giants ready to kick off season

With the 2012 season just two days away, join "NFL AM" from 6 to 10 a.m. ET today and hear from two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora on the New York Giants' big grudge match Wednesday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Plus, Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.
Here's what else is on tap Monday:
» Declaring himself game-ready, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew addressed reporters Sunday after ending his 38-day holdout. Tune into "NFL AM" from 6 to 10 a.m. today to hear from NFL.com's Jeff Darlington on how the Jaguars and last season's leading NFL rusher are putting the past behind them.
Rapoport: Forward thinking
Soon, teams will start chasing a spot in Super Bowl XLVII. Ian Rapoport picks 47 -- make that XLVII -- things that the can't wait to see when the 2012 season kicks off. More ...
» With the regular season nearly upon us, it's time to break out the crystal ball. NFL.com and NFL Network analysts share their picks for MVP, rookies of the year, playoff teams and much more.
» NFL.com's Michael Lombardi predicts whether each of the league's 32 teams will be "better or worse" than last year.
» Daniel Jeremiah has 20 Questions with NFL personnel men.
» Matt Barkley, Landry Jones, Geno Smith, Montee Ball -- they were all in action last weekend, and Bucky Brooks has the Week 1 edition of his College Stock Watch.
