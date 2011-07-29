Orton-to-'Fins deal unlikely, but roster bonus not to blame

Published: Jul 29, 2011 at 10:50 AM

Prospects of a deal that would send Kyle Orton from the Denver Broncos to the Miami Dolphins appeared unlikely Friday, but the quarterback's scheduled roster bonus isn't the issue. The Broncos and Dolphins simply cannot agree on trade terms, according to sources close to the situation.

I reported earlier that the Broncos put a hefty price tag on Orton, believing he was worth at least a third-round draft pick. Orton himself couldn't agree to terms of a deal with the Dolphins.

Orton earned a $1.5 million roster bonus because of his presence on the Broncos' roster at 4 p.m. ET, but that's payable within eight days of the start of the league year, so, again, it's not preventing a trade at this time.

For now, according to a source, the talks are "dead," a word that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reiterated to the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Friday. Could this deal rekindle if Miami's quarterback situation is as dire as some suspect it could be? That remains to be seen, but no discussions are ongoing at this point.

On Friday, the Dolphinsreached an agreement with former Panthers quarterback Matt Moore on a two-year, $5 million contract, according to The Oregonian.

Moore started 13 games in three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, going 7-6. In 2009, Moore led the Panthers to four wins in its final five games, setting the table for his starting opportunity in 2010. He crumbled alongside a 2-14 Panthers team last season, losing his job to rookie Jimmy Clausen.

Moore's future in Carolina grew even cloudier after the team finished 2-14 and selected Cam Newton with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft.

