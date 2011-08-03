Orton or Tebow? Broncos won't say, but others aren't so shy

Orton has been the Broncos' starter for the past two seasons, since coming over in the trade that sent Jay Cutler to the Chicago Bears and was orchestrated by former Denver coach Josh McDaniels. Despite throwing for 3,802 yards in 2009 and 3,653 yards in 13 games last season, Orton has been the subject of widespread trade rumors this offseason, leading many to believe Tebow is the team's anointed quarterback of the future.