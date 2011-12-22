Orlovsky-to-Wayne TD pushes Colts past Texans

INDIANAPOLIS -- Reggie Wayne caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Dan Orlovsky with 19 seconds left as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texans 19-16 on Thursday night.
AFC South champion Houston (10-5) hardly looked playoff-ready. It settled for two red-zone field goals, didn't convert a third down until getting a lucky bounce late in the fourth quarter, had its running game stymied late and watched its defense help the Colts with three penalties on the decisive drive.
Arian Foster had 23 carries for 158 yards and scored the Texans' only touchdown on the third play of the game.
