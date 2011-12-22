Orlovsky-to-Wayne TD pushes Colts past Texans

Published: Dec 22, 2011 at 02:45 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Reggie Wayne caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Dan Orlovsky with 19 seconds left as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texans 19-16 on Thursday night.

The Colts (2-13) now have won two in a row, both against division rivals, behind Orlovsky, the former Texans quarterback who lost his first nine NFL starts.

AFC South champion Houston (10-5) hardly looked playoff-ready. It settled for two red-zone field goals, didn't convert a third down until getting a lucky bounce late in the fourth quarter, had its running game stymied late and watched its defense help the Colts with three penalties on the decisive drive.

The Texans fell to 0-10 in games played in Indianapolis.

Arian Foster had 23 carries for 158 yards and scored the Texans' only touchdown on the third play of the game.

