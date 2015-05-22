Orlando Scandrick signs extension with Cowboys

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the extension is valued at $9.5 million, according to a source informed of the situation. He's now under team control through 2019 for a total $20 million in salary.
The signing ends a period of uncertainty around Scandrick, who sat out the team's first round of voluntary workouts while looking for a new deal. Scandrick had outplayed his existing contract, which pays him just $1.5 million in 2015 and $3 million in 2016 through 2018. He was one of the top players on Dallas' surprisingly solid defense last season, finishing 10th out of 108 qualified cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus' ratings.
Scandrick joined the Cowboys in their second round of voluntary workouts this week, a sign that a deal was close. Now it's here.
