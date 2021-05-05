Original member of Houston Oilers, three-time All-Pro LT Al Jamison dies at 83

An original Oiler who had about as successful a career as one could have in just three seasons, Al Jamison has died at the age of 83.
Jamison's career was concluded prematurely due to a back injury, but in three seasons, the offensive tackle went to three American Football League title games, won two AFL championships, earned three All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl bids.
Jamison was a member of the Houston Oilers' inaugural 1960 roster. The Oilers were part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 and stayed in Houston until the franchise relocated and became the Tennessee Oilers in 1997 before becoming the Tennessee Titans in 1999.
The Oilers won the first AFL title via 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Oilers repeated as AFL champions in 1961, then beating the San Diego Chargers, before falling against the Houston Texans in the championship finale of the 1962 season, which would stand as Jamison's last on the football field.