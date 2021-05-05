Original member of Houston Oilers, three-time All-Pro LT Al Jamison dies at 83

Jamison's career was concluded prematurely due to a back injury, but in three seasons, the offensive tackle went to three American Football League title games, won two AFL championships, earned three All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl bids.

Jamison was a member of the Houston Oilers' inaugural 1960 roster. The Oilers were part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 and stayed in Houston until the franchise relocated and became the Tennessee Oilers in 1997 before becoming the Tennessee Titans in 1999.