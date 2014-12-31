Organic email: J.J. Watt or Aaron Rodgers for MVP?

Conor Orr: Is it just me, or does it feel like we want another defensive player to win this award, sort of in the way we wanted a pitcher to take home a Cy Young and an MVP? Don't get me wrong, J.J. Watt is fantastic, and, unless he can duplicate this performance again next year, will probably be the last great chance we get to have this spirited debate. But I have to wonder what the Packers would be like without Aaron Rodgers this year, and in turn, how good the Texans would be without Watt. My guess would be that Green Bay would miss the playoffs (hot take, right?) and Houston would still be out, too.