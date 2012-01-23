Oregon's Kelly 'flattered' by Bucs' interest, turns down job

Oregon coach Chip Kelly pulled a reverse early Monday, turning down an offer to take over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kelly confirmed that he met with Bucs management but elected to remain in his current position.
"I am flattered by the interest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' organization," Kelly said in a press release issued by the school. "I enjoyed meeting with the Glazer family and general manager Mark Dominik, but after numerous discussions, I concluded that I have some unfinished business to complete at the University of Oregon."
League sources confirmed to NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that Kelly was deep in talks with the Bucs, but he didn't sign a contract and ultimately decided to stay at the school.
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers asked for permission to engage in conversation with Coach Kelly, which was granted," Oregon athletics director Rob Mullens said. "The University of Oregon is one of the nation's preeminent college football programs and, as such, it comes as no surprise the NFL is interested in our personnel. We are pleased with Coach Kelly's decision to remain as our head coach."
The Tampa Bay Times first reported Kelly's official decision to stay at Oregon, as Dominik told the newspaper: "His heart is with college football and Oregon, and he's no longer being considered."
The Bucs are looking for a replacement for Raheem Morris, who was fired after a 4-12 season. They already have interviewed Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski, Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Jerry Gray and former NFL coaches Mike Sherman, Brad Childress and Marty Schottenheimer.
Kelly has been the Ducks' coach for three years, reaching three consecutive BCS bowl games. On Jan. 2, Kelly led Oregon to its first Rose Bowl victory in 95 years, beating Wisconsin 45-38.