Oregon RB James among latest planning to apply for NFL draft

Published: Jan 06, 2012 at 02:06 PM

Oregon running back LaMichael James has declared his intent to apply for entry into the NFL draft.

James, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2010, said Friday he has not hired an agent.

"I feel like I'm leaving with a bang," James said, less than one week after he helped the Ducks to a victory over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

A 5-foot-9, 195-pound All-American, James rushed for a school-record 1,805 yards this season despite missing two games with a dislocated right elbow. He led the nation with an average of 150.4 rushing yards per game.

James is Oregon's career leader in rushing yards with 5,082. He is the first Pac-12 player to have three consecutive 1,500-yard seasons.

Other notable players who also recently announced their decision to apply for entry into the draft include:

» Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly, a two-time All-America selection who led the nation in tackles in 2011. Kuechly, who's rated as the best linebacker in college football by NFL.com draft expert Bucky Brooks, announced his decision Friday in a conference call. A 6-foot-3, 237-pound defender who had 191 tackles this season, Kuechly was honored with the Butkus Award, the Bronko Nagurski Award and the Lombardi Award.

» Virginia Tech running back David Wilson, who rushed for 1,709 yards and nine touchdowns this season. The Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year was limited to 32 yards in the conference championship game loss to Clemson and ran for 82 yards in a Sugar Bowl loss to Michigan.

» Clemson tight end Dwayne Allen, the John Mackey Award winner and Associated Press first-team All-American who caught 50 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns -- all single-season school records.

» Arizona State quarterback Brock Osweiler, who became the first signal-caller in school history to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a season. He finished the season with 4,036 yards while setting school records for completions, attempts and completion percentage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

