Oregon RB James among latest planning to apply for NFL draft

» Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly, a two-time All-America selection who led the nation in tackles in 2011. Kuechly, who's rated as the best linebacker in college football by NFL.com draft expert Bucky Brooks, announced his decision Friday in a conference call. A 6-foot-3, 237-pound defender who had 191 tackles this season, Kuechly was honored with the Butkus Award, the Bronko Nagurski Award and the Lombardi Award.