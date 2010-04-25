Oregon RB Blount changes mind, will sign with Titans

Embattled RB LeGarrette Blount has changed his mind about signing with the 49ers, and will sign a free-agent deal with the Titans on Monday, according to his agent, Zeke Sandhu.
Sandhu originally said that Blount was going to sign with the 49ers at the conclusion of Sunday's draft. But Blount has apparently changed his mind.
Blount may feel as though he has a better opportunity with the Titans, who shipped RB LenDale White to the Seahawks over the weekend. But he'll have to compete with fellow undrafted free agent, former USC running back Stafon Johnson, who signed with the Titans after the draft.
Blount was considered one of the top prospects heading into the 2009 season as a senior at Oregon. But he was suspended for punching Boise State's Byron Hout following the Ducks' season-opening loss at Boise State. Blount did return on November 14, but only saw playing time in the team's final two games. He did score a touchdown in the Rose Bowl for the Ducks.