Orakpo, Penn on 'NFL AM'; more from NFL Rookie Symposium

Get a jump on Wednesday's football talk with a jam-packed edition of "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network, as Washington Redskins linebacker Brian Orakpo and Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Donald Penn join us in studio. Plus, Rich Hollenberg from Massachusetts with the latest on the Aaron Hernandez investigation, Michael Irvin on imparting the wisdom of NFL veterans to rookies, and former NFL player and "MasterChef" contestant Eddie Jackson.