Opportunity Report: Week 8 targets/touches leaders

Isaiah Crowell is playing through a toe injury, and his numbers continue to suffer as a result. His 11 touches led all Cleveland running backs, but he's just not effective enough to consider rostering, much less starting in fantasy. Duke Johnson is the story here, as he looks tremendous every time he touches the ball. He took a short pass for 52 yards in this game, accounting for 73.2 percent of his total yards on one touch. However, the Browns don't seem inclined to feature him as a primary asset in their offense. Especially in a competitive back-and-forth game such as this, three touches for one of their explosive young players seems irresponsible. Robert Turbin averaged a single yard on his three carries, some of which came out of the wildcat formation. It's safe to say those plays should be scrapped from the playbook.