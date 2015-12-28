Opportunity Report: Week 16 backfield touches

The roller coaster ride with Eddie Lacy continued on Sunday. Despite his team getting utterly eviscerated by Arizona, Lacy mounted a solid fantasy outing. Since Week 8, Eddie Lacy's fantasy scoring totals are as follows: 10.7, -1, 10.6, 17.9, 0.1, 20.8, 2.3, and 14.8. While he was not the consistent disappointment that he was in the first half of the season, he was consistently inconsistent in the second act. It was one thing after another with Lacy this year, whether it be weight questions, poor play, the coaching staff's use of him or the Packers just falling behind and ruining game flow. The Packers still have a stretch playoff run to make, but this just looks like a lost season all-around for Lacy. Coming in to his contract year next season, we can only hope a better version of Lacy appears for the ride. However, it's more than fair to wonder if Green Bay adds some bodies to compete in this backfield.