Opportunity Report: Week 15 passing targets

The passing offense in Green Bay is unstable. Randall Cobb looked to be back on top last week, but fell to third in the pecking order on Sunday. James Jones led the team in target share, but we know he is the most up and down ride in this offense. Davante Adams remains only a down. You'll feel better not entrusting your fantasy championship game to any Packers receiver next week, as weird as that is to say. Jeff Janis is a player we all want to see more of, but he failed to catch any of his four targets.