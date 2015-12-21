Opportunity Report: Week 15 backfield touches

Despite a late game fumble, the Lions stuck with Ameer Abdullah, and did not commit the coaching malpractice of benching him and destroying his confidence. They were rewarded with some big runs to salt away the game. He showed off the dynamic talent in the Saints dome that we could see truly break out next season in Detroit with their fast track. We've knocked Joique Bell all year and bemoaned his role in the offense, but he looked good last night. That likely was just a product of playing the Saints, but he does get the 49ers next week in Detroit as well. If you are decimated at running back, at least you know he will get touches in a good spot.