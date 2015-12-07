Opportunity Report: Week 13 passing game targets

DeAndre Hopkins caught a gorgeous touchdown in the second half, which eased the fantasy players with him in their lineup after a quiet first half. The Texans receiver ran away with the WR1 title early in the season but only has 124 yards and a single touchdown with a 59 percent catch rate the last two weeks. While there's no reason to fear monger over his playoff outlook, things have changed in Houston. With the defense soaring to the heights of preseason expectations, and the team running less offensive plays as a result, Houston doesn't have to get into the game scripts that frequently plagued them early in the season. Immense volume and Houston's offensive pace mixed with his ability made Hopkins the WR1 overall, despite poor quarterback play. It's not to take anything away from Hopkins' prowess as an individual player, but winning football does shave off come of his fantasy production.