Opportunity Report: Week 13 backfield touches

It's time to give Bilal Powell credit for serving as a valuable role player for this offense, especially as a pass catcher. There's legitimate concern that he could out-snap Chris Ivory (as he did in Week 13) in games where the Jets get into a shootout. With the Jets looking to keep the tone-setting Ivory on a pitch count and not overwork him, we may be in the territory of projecting game flow for this team to know what to do with the backfield. For Week 14, at least, their match with the Titans in the Meadowlands looks like a strong Ivory game.