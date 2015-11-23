Opportunity Report: Week 11 running back touches

While Jeremy Langford earned some much deserved hype after two dynamic playmaking games against the Bears and Chargers, this was a step back for him. As mentioned in this column last week, Langford still has work to do as a traditional between the tackles runner. In a tough matchup, he averaged a meager 2.62 yards per touch. Kadeem Carey didn't fare much better, but runs with better vision and discipline inside than his counterpart, right now. If there's a future star here, it's Langford, but we want to monitor his progress in the more nuanced aspects of the position for the rest of the season. He's sure to be a big-time sleeper for next year's fantasy drafts, but his improvements in these regards will determine to just what degree.