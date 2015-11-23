Opportunity Report: Week 11 passing targets

The Bengals passing offense is becoming predictable for fantasy, but in a negative way. A.J. Green's targets are not of enough quality for him to return his expected value every week. Andy Dalton sent him some hospital balls in this one. Marvin Jones has a regular target share, but is reliant on the big play to return investment for your lineup. He's essentially the AFC version of Terrance Williams, right now. When Andy Dalton looks the way of other players, Tyler Eifert becomes touchdown dependent, but luckily he's one of the NFL's best red zone threats. He's the only one you start with confidence every week. One of these players will blow up every week if Dalton is playing well, but this week it was Giovani Bernard. Don't expect to rely on these players for steady value going down the stretch run.