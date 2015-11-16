Opportunity Report: Week 10 passing targets

Right after the game, Arians came out and said Brown wasn't going at full speed, and was still reeling with a hamstring injury. Brown was a game time decision headed into the game. Unlike Week 8, Brown played a healthy amount of snaps (59), but still put up a zero for fantasy. It made sense for the Cardinals to deploy Brown against the Seahawks, as defenses must roll coverage to respect Brown's ability to take the top off. It's why Larry Fitzgerald was able to rack up so many yards underneath. Brown was never a part of the game plan, as his three targets game without true design, Jaron Brown took over Floyd's targets when the latter left with a hamstring injury. It's hard to believe that John Brown was so uninvolved for any other reason than he was never intended to be. The Cardinals, Arians and Brown do not care about your fantasy team, nor should they. They want to win the game, and playing Brown regardless of his health status, helped them accomplish that on Sunday night.