Opinion: Time needed for players, fans to adapt to safety rules

Published: Aug 13, 2013 at 12:55 PM

The NFL's new health and safety rules for this season have been well documented. The crown of the helmet rule will outlaw ball carriers from lowering their head for extra yardage. And the leg pad rule will force players to wear full protection despite the protests of some.

Mark Purdy of the San Jose Mercury News says these new rules will take some getting used to, for the players and the fans.

Purdy said illegal hits to the head will be easier to enforce than most believe. However, the crown of the helmet rule will vex many coaches and fans.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

