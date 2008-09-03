Opener a chance for Giants to end home woes

Published: Sep 03, 2008 at 05:46 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, -- Looking at the New York Giants' Super Bowl rings a couple of things stand out besides the diamonds:

The team's three Super Bowl trophies. The "NY." The words "World Champions" and "Eleven Straight On The Road."

 Nowhere is there a mention of the team's record at home, and with good reason. The Giants stunk. They went 3-5 at Giants Stadium for the second straight year and still won the NFL title.

"That's crazy," place-kicker Lawrence Tynes said Tuesday, just two days before the team was to kick off the NFL season against the Washington Redskins in the unfriendly confines of you know where.

"It is usually not that way in the National Football League, but for whatever reason we just didn't get it done at home last year," Tynes said. "If you think about it, had we won some of those games we probably would have had home-field advantage for the playoffs. To get those types of things, we're going to have to win at home this year."

Winning at home has been one of the points coach Tom Coughlin has discussed with his team.

"Quite frankly, our fans deserve us to play better at home," he said.

Other than the post-Super Bowl celebration at Giants Stadium in February, the team's fans have had little to celebrate there recently. New York lost its last four home games in 2007, the second straight season to end with a four-game losing streak at home.

The Giants last home win was a 33-15 decision over the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 21.

"There is no reason, that is just how it was," middle linebacker Antonio Pierce said. "We just didn't finish games at home. That's what it comes down to. We didn't play well. We didn't play well in Buffalo for the first two quarters and came back and won. Here, we need to do that. We need to learn how to play 60 minutes of good football at home."

The problem is the Giants haven't been playing even 45 minutes of good football in recent home games.

Their best effort was in the regular-season finale against the Patriots, a 38-35 loss that might have shown the Giants that they could play with the best team in the league.

The other three home losses were not that close. Dallas was a 31-20 winner on Nov. 11. Minnesota won 41-17 on Nov. 25, and Washington had its way in a 22-10 win on Dec. 16.

Cornerback Sam Madison said there was a common theme in some of the losses: the wind kicked up and opponents stacked the box to limit the running game. It made the Giants somewhat one-dimensional.

Defensive tackle Barry Cofield had no answers for what went wrong at home.

"I can say what went right on the road," he said. "Guys had a singular focus. There were no distractions from family or driving around. You just got on the plane, went to the hotel and took the bus. Everyone was on the same plan, even eating the same food. I think that helped us out on the road."

Cofield says every player knows the importance of winning at home and everyone is determined to give the fans a good product this season.

"What happened the last year is uncommon, and we are not proud of that record," he said.

Center Shaun O'Hara smiled when asked about the record, since he has spent the entire training camp telling everyone last year is over and this year is new.

"We can't dwell on last year," O'Hara said. "If we were 8-0 at home last year, it would not guarantee us a win this year."

The Giants were 11-1 on the road last season, winning the final 11 after opening the season with a loss at Dallas. The road record included a win in London against Miami and the Super Bowl win in Glendale, Ariz. against the Patriots. They also won playoff games in Tampa, Dallas and Green Bay.

Notes: Tynes will miss the season opener with knee injury. John Carney, the 44-year-old kicker who was signed on Saturday, will take his place.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin feels his explosiveness is coming back in second offseason post-ACL injury

Chris Godwin rebounded from an ACL injury to finish 2022 with 1,000-plus receiving yards. But while his numbers were strong last year, Godwin said this week that he's only just now starting to feel like his pre-injury self again.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones having fun working with TE Darren Waller: 'He's just an impressive athlete'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is preparing for the season, and that includes working with new addition tight end Darren Waller. "He's just an impressive athlete," Jones said.

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo needed waiver or would have failed his physical

The Raiders' newly signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needed a waiver or he would have failed his physical, with Ian Rapoport reporting Sunday that questions over Garoppolo's injured foot meant he also had his contract adjusted before signing with Las Vegas.

news

Le'Veon Bell regrets 'petty' Pittsburgh exit, would like 'a couple' preseason carries before retiring as Steeler

Le'Veon Bell just admitted what has long been evident since his 2019 departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers -- he never should have left.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More