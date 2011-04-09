Open lines: Dolphins' Marshall says he talks 'a lot' with Henne

Dolphins star receiver Brandon Marshall ended last season disappointed with his performance and hinting that Miami's offense and its quarterback, Chad Henne, needed work.
Marshall downplayed those criticisms in comments to The Miami Herald, saying that he and Henne, both taking part in a charity event over the weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., have talked "a lot" since last season.
"Just trying to see what direction we're going in the offseason as far as getting everybody back together, going over some of the things we've learned as far as the new offense," Marshall said. "Just getting some timing down on the field."
In December, the five-year pro provided a lukewarm endorsement of Henne and questioned whether the duo could achieve greatness.
"I'm not sure," Marshall said at the time. "We had some opportunities this year to do that, and we didn't get it done. I guess we have to evaluate what we've done this year, and see if we can improve and see if we can become good before we become great."
Marshall brushed off questions about any lingering tension with Henne.
"Why, I don't understand -- next question," Marshall told The Herald.
The Dolphins traded for Marshall last April to upgrade the offense, and while he became their biggest threat, his streak of more than 100 catches in three successive seasons ended. He finished with 86 receptions for 1,014 yards and three touchdowns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.