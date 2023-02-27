Op-Ed: Reflections on Black excellence and the NFL's role in driving generational impact

It's about social justice and ground-level impact

Then there's Inspire Change, the NFL's sweeping initiative to combat racial and social injustice with the independent Players Coalition.

Together, we pledged to provide $250 million in grants before 2027 — the money going to organizations focused on education, economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform. Places like Per Scholas, which I wrote about earlier, that are doing good work on the ground.

We've already exceeded that goal. Several years ahead of schedule.

So we extended the Inspire Change partnership in January 2023. The NFL and the Players Coalition are going to build on the foundation of 650 local nonprofits and 40-plus national grant partners. This joint initiative, funding programs at organizations such as the Campaign for Black Male Achievement, will continue reducing barriers to opportunity and nudging America toward a more just place.

Look at this year's Super Bowl as an example. We used the energy and visibility of our biggest stage to raise awareness of the digital divide, and the fact that not all kids or communities have equal access to the resources they need to succeed. The Wednesday before the Super Bowl, NFL legends helped us donate computers to Arizona families in need -- an event hosted by the Inspire Change initiative in collaboration with three BIPOC organizations.

The next two days, Inspire Change and its partners brought attention to Café Momentum, a Dallas restaurant with an internship program for young people affected by the juvenile justice system. Café Momentum had a pop-up food truck at the Phoenix Convention Center, showing everyone in town for the Super Bowl -- including media -- that one small idea can lead to big strides like reducing recidivism and increasing high school graduation rates. We all have a part to play.

We talked to members of the Black community in Phoenix at the NFL Social Justice Town Hall. It was a deep, hard, at times vulnerable conversation. Among the things we heard: there are potential nonprofit partners that aren't on our radar, and they don't know how to apply for Inspire Change funding. Healing that disconnect is something we'll be looking at.

The Players Coalition also held a youth literacy assembly for students in the Las Vegas area during Pro Bowl week, and used Radio Row during Super Bowl week to amplify their message. NFL players, past and present, were involved in all of it.

It's not for me to take credit. The Commissioner's office, his leadership team and the player-led Players Coalition have worked tirelessly to elevate the Black community at all levels from education to professional development to social justice and fairness.

The overall impact of the Players Coalition has been tremendous. Anquan Boldin, Malcolm Jenkins and their brethren across the sports landscape have made measurable gains: winning nearly 30 policy battles, giving out more than $40 million in grants and leading a charge to help kids in underresourced schools connect to the internet.