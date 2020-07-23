Op-Ed: NFL works hard to promote women to leadership roles

The list of women in senior roles with a seat at the table on the most important issues is growing and we shouldn't dismiss this progress or these women. The NFL and other sports entities are relying on us for roles that have been traditionally male dominated. This growth isn't just because we are women -- it's because we are as good at our jobs, if not better, than anybody in the world.

But there is still more work to be done. The alleged behavior reported in Washington is disgusting. Like many women, I have my own experiences that are humiliating.

To the brave women that speak out against this barbaric behavior, we are with you.

To the men who championed me in my career and made it a point to make sure I was safe and comfortable in my job, thank you.

To ALL women who work in sports, from the boardroom to the locker room, it can be hard, you are not alone, KEEP GOING!

I'm proud to represent the men who play this game, the most avid fans in sports and our clubs. On behalf of the women of the National Football League, we stand in support of ALL women and those who have suffered from mistreatment.