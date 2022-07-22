Op-ed: Accredited coach education helps ensure kids benefit from youth football programs

We have an athlete-focused, shared vision for youth sports: keep it fun, teach and play smarter and always put kids' interests first.

This is what 21st century youth football looks like.

Between the two of us, we both played football from youth leagues through college. One has coached it for nearly 40 years at college and NFL levels. The other serves as the Chief of Neuropsychology at Children's National Hospital, directing a large clinical and research team to improve the lives of children. We understand the benefits and risks of any sport, including varieties of football games like flag, tackle and others in between. We have different backgrounds and experiences, yet we share mutually endorsed principles for kids playing the United States' favorite sport.

A pair of recent published studies involving more than 17,000 kids combined provide evidence for the importance of youth sports. One study showed a strong positive correlation between participants' physical fitness, concentration levels and health-related quality of life. In another, children who played team sports were reported by their parents or guardians to experience less anxiety, depression and social problems than those who did not participate in sports. And, of course, friendships and community are inherent to the sports our kids love to play -- we know this as dads of former youth athletes.

Do sports, including football, come with challenges? Yes, they do, including concerns about player safety and the quality of coaching on grassroots levels.

So, how do we best address these?