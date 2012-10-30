Only Tim Tebow can make the New York Jets No. 1

Rex Ryan should be in consideration for coach of the year. There is nearly no NFL-caliber talent on this team, yet they somehow managed to win three games. Even taking the Patriots to overtime was a minor miracle. But that's not the kind of coaching that is going to make you No. 1. Here's the deal, if you start Mark Sanchez, you have a chance to earn the top pick in the draft. If you put in Tim Tebow, you will just about guarantee it. If the Jets want to be the top team, only Tebow can deliver it.