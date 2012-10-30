Only Tim Tebow can make the New York Jets No. 1

The idea to draft Matt Barkley doesn't hold the same weight his week after another USC debilitating loss to Arizona and a possible embarrassment this week against Oregon. In fact, you might argue most of the teams on this list would be better off with Oregon coach Chip Kelly next year, and not Barkley.
Undaunted though, we will continue our look at those teams competing to be the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, no matter who the top dog is. And until we have a better name, we will continue to refer to this space as the fans for Barkley.
And without further ado ...
But to have Tebow serve on the punt protection team is a nice start.
Well played, Romeo. Well played. Too bad you won't be the one to enjoy Geno Smith next season.
This is going to be a big week for both our top teams this week.
