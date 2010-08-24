Only months after signing him, Broncos cut LB Ayodele

Published: Aug 24, 2010 at 05:28 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have juggled their linebacking lineup, releasing nine-year veteran Akin Ayodele and moving Mario Haggan back inside.

Replacing Haggan at outside linebacker opposite Robert Ayers is Jarvis Moss. Neither Ayers nor Moss registered a single sack last year, when Elvis Dumervil led the league with 17.

Haggan practiced all summer at the "mike" position but was moved outside after Dumervil tore a pectoral muscle early in training camp that will sideline him at least until December.

Ayodele has played in all 128 possible regular season games in his eight seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. He is one of only three linebackers to appear in all 16 regular season games every year since 2002.

