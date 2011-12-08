Only four teams have true shot at winning Super Bowl XLVI

AFTER LONG, HARD THOUGHT, YOU ARE DISMISSED: Jets, Houston, San Francisco, New Orleans. As a Jets fan, this pains me, but the Jets are a 'so far' team. As in, with the talent they have, even if they put it all together they can only go so far. This team is not as good as they were a year ago, which in retrospect was probably the year they had the best shot at getting to the Super Bowl. Mark Sanchez only is going to slay so many dragons before a better team ends the Jets' season. The Texans and 49ers both fall into the same category of not being able to score enough when it really counts. Can they play hellacious defense and run the football? You bet. Can they both get a bye and win their first playoff game? Absolutely. But can they outscore teams on the road in the conference title games when they'll have to? If Sanchez can't do it, there's no way T.J. Yates is going to. Ditto Alex Smith. Remember, you need an elite quarterback to win the Super Bowl now. The era of the just-don't-mess-up-the-rest-of-the-great-team-we-have-here quarterback is long over.