One-year wonders leave scouts scratching their heads

Sims declared for the draft close to the filing deadline and teams are still trying to put together enough of a file on him to make their decision, which hurts his status. And his workouts in the postseason have been inconsistent. Despite all that, he's still listed on most boards as a solid second-round prospect. For those who have done their homework, they also found that his issues in 2005, which included some disagreements with coaches, stemmed from the sudden death of his 32-year-old sister, a situation which he admittedly didn't handle well. Rather than force the issue, though, he left school and came back with a new attitude.