One up one down: Steelers lose RG Essex, get back LT Starks

Published: Sep 24, 2010 at 02:19 PM

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers right guard Trai Essex did not practice for a third consecutive day and will be replaced by undrafted free agent Doug Legursky during Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

While the Steelers (2-0) are losing one offensive linemen -- Essex did not practice all week and is listed as out -- they're getting another one back. Left tackle Max Starks (ankle) will start after missing last week's 19-11 victory at Tennessee.

Legursky, from Marshall, spent most of the 2008 season on the Steelers' practice squad. He played in eight games last season, sometimes lining up as a blocking back in short-yardage situations.

