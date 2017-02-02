One thing each NFC team can do to hit Super Bowl LII

Dumping perhaps the greatest player in franchise history is not a must if Peterson is willing to take a steep pay cut, but it's most likely time to start a new era in Minnesota. Peterson's $18 million cap figure is clearly untenable and it's worth wondering if Peterson fits in a quick-throwing, shotgun-based offense run by Sam Bradford. Even at 32 years old, it would not be shocking to see Peterson producing well next season. It just would make more sense for a mid-level contract on another team where he doesn't have the same emotional baggage, where he could transition to being a role player without it getting awkward.