One thing each AFC team can do to hit Super Bowl LII

That could be missing the point. After five seasons, Tannehill is clearly not the type of quarterback who can carry a lousy defense. The team's playoff berth hid that Miami's defense was mostly poor in 2016, with an aging roster that has few up-and-coming players. Dolphins impresario Mike Tannenbaum is never shy spending free agency money, and he could be looking for two new starters at linebacker, a position repeatedly exposed when the Dolphins played quality AFC competition. Finding a young pass rusher or two -- between the draft and free agency -- should also be a priority for a team that can't expect Cameron Wake to be superhuman forever.