One Preview: Two all-time greats set for another epic showdown

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady -- two of the three winningest quarterbacks in NFL history -- will duel on the Gillette Stadium FieldTurf in Foxborough on Sunday afternoon, with Brady aiming to build on his 10-5 edge in his matchups against No. 18. Brady has won four of the last five games against Manning. However, that one loss was a doozy, the 2013 AFC Championship Game, in which Manning was brilliant (400 yards, two touchdowns) and Brady was pedestrian (277 yards, one touchdown). This game marks the first time in NFL history in which the two starting quarterbacks each have at least 150 career regular-season wins.