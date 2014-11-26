One Preview: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers finally square off

This game marks the first time that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face each other as starting quarterbacks (the two teams met during the 2010 season -- a 31-27 Patriots win -- but Rodgers sat out due to a concussion suffered in the previous game). This Brady-Rodgers matchup is historic. This is the first time in NFL history that two quarterbacks are starting against each other for the first time when each quarterback already had made three or more Pro Bowls and won an MVP award. Rodgers is 33-3 in his last 36 home starts and is 39-9 overall, which ranks fifth in NFL history for best winning percentage in games played at home. Since Week 5, both Brady and Rodgers have been on fire. The two are a combined 13-1 with 43 touchdown passes and six interceptions. This could be epic.