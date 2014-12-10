One Preview: Luck, Colts look to continue success vs. Texans

The Colts boast the NFL's top offense (432.4 yards per game) and passing offense (321.8 yards per game), and Luck is the maestro of the offensive exposition. Luck is looking to join former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning in leading the NFL in passing yards within their first three seasons in the league (Manning did so with 4,413 yards in 2000). Luck already has the most passing yards through the first three seasons of an NFL career (12,501 yards, over Manning -- again -- with 12,287 from 1998-2000).