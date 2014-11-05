One Preview: Expect offense when ancient rivalry renews

A bugaboo for the Packers has been the team's rushing defense (currently ranked 32nd in the NFL), and the Bears figure to try to take advantage of that leaky unit. In Week 4, the Bears had 235 yards rushing against the Packers. Bears running back Matt Forte is vying to become just the third running back with 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season (Roger Craig in 1985 and Marshall Faulk in 1999 are the others). Forte is currently on pace for 1,124 yards rushing and 980 yards receiving. Forte is also on pace for the most-ever receptions for a running back in a season (116) and attempting to be just the seventh running back in NFL history to lead the league in receptions.