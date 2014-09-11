One Preview: Bears will strive to unleash offense vs. 49ers

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC) -- The 49ers welcome the Bears for a primetime showdown that will also serve as the first official NFL game at the new Levi's Stadium. The home team features quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who through one week of play is second in the NFL with a 125.5 passer rating. Teaming up with Kaepernick in the backfield is 31-year-old Frank Gore, the NFL's fourth-oldest active running back but also one of its most effective -- the 49ers are 18-0 when Gore totes the rock at least 24 times in a game. The Bears' porous defense -- it allowed 5.85 yards per rush in Week 1 -- could be very inviting for the 49ers to push the ground game even more.