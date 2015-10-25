One mega Monday night meltdown sticks out for Cardinals fans

Published: Oct 25, 2015 at 01:38 PM

Will this week's MNF game produce epic air and ground performances like their past matchups?

The Arizona Cardinals host the Baltimore Ravens at University of Phoenix Stadium on Monday night.

This is a comprehensive and contemporary historical look at the Ravens-Cardinals all-time series and Monday night performances.

Monday Night Football history lesson

All-time records on Monday Night Football:
» Ravens: 10-9
» Cardinals: 7-15-1

Ravens vs. Cardinals on Monday Night Football:
» Total matchups: 0. The Ravens and Cardinals have only met five time previously, and it should come as a shock to nobody that the two teams have never met on "Monday Night Football."

One notable passing performance in series:Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 336 yards in a 30-27 win over the Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2011 season. The Ravens improved to 5-2 following the win, would finish the season 12-4, and lose to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game. A year later, however, the Ravens would return to Foxborough for the AFC title game, and that time they emerged victorious on their way to winning Super Bowl XLVII.

One notable rushing performance in series: En route to their victory in Super Bowl XXXV, the Ravens visited Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. to play the Cardinals in a late-season encounter. Rookie running back Jamal Lewis rushed for 126 yards and one touchdown -- the Ravens' only touchdown -- in a 13-7 win.

One famous MNF game

Ravens: The 4-7 Ravens hosted the 11-0 Patriots for a memorable "Monday Night Football" showdown in 2007. The Patriots were steamrolling toward an undefeated regular season and an 18-0 record before ultimately succumbing to the New York Giants in a Super Bowl XLII upset. The Ravens came with two yards of shocking the Patriots and the football world. Ravens receiver Mark Clayton caught a desperation pass, but was tackled at the 2-yard line as time expired. The Patriots prevailed, 27-24.

Cardinals: Apparently, the Cardinals have been on "Monday Night Football" 22 other times, but one time in particular will stick out to most American sports fans for football eternity. It was 2006, back when the Chicago Bears were good. The unbeaten Bears visited UoP Stadium to play the 1-4 Cardinals. Arizona jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead, only to see it evaporate in the second half. The pivotal plays came late in the fourth quarter. First, there was Charles Tillman's 40-yard fumble return touchdown, which was followed up by Devin Hester's 83-yard punt return touchdown. The Bears won, 24-23, to go to 6-0. The dramatic series of unfortunate events late in the game set off Cardinals coach Dennis Green, who delivered one of the most epic postgame meltdowns.

Follow Jim Reineking on Twitter @jimreineking.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

