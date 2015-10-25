One mega Monday night meltdown sticks out for Cardinals fans

Cardinals: Apparently, the Cardinals have been on "Monday Night Football" 22 other times, but one time in particular will stick out to most American sports fans for football eternity. It was 2006, back when the Chicago Bears were good. The unbeaten Bears visited UoP Stadium to play the 1-4 Cardinals. Arizona jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead, only to see it evaporate in the second half. The pivotal plays came late in the fourth quarter. First, there was Charles Tillman's 40-yard fumble return touchdown, which was followed up by Devin Hester's 83-yard punt return touchdown. The Bears won, 24-23, to go to 6-0. The dramatic series of unfortunate events late in the game set off Cardinals coach Dennis Green, who delivered one of the most epic postgame meltdowns.