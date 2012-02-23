One Man's Opinion: What's next for Tebow and Quinn?

But at least Tebow knows where he's going to play quarterback next season, unlike Quinn, who will try to find a new gig after displaying great leadership skills in the press. ("How did we win? Just lucky, I guess.") Quinn is one of the guys who makes this quarterback free-agent market the most interesting one I've seen in years. Why? Because while some teams will sign or draft their QB of the future, or keep playing their recent first-round pick to see if he blossoms, the unsatisfied teams will have four names on a big sheet of paper the GM's office under the heading "Quarterbacks We Can Start If We Have To And Can Maybe Be Our Future Because We're Not Sold On Our Current One But Someone We Can Keep On The Bench Just As Easily If Our Incumbent Plays Well While We Try To Dispel Any Thought Of A Quarterback Duel At Fifty Paces." Well, maybe the heading's a tad shorter than that.