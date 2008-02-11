One-man mock draft: Tomlinson still No. 1...for now

2. Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota: The MVP of this past weekend's Pro Bowl, Peterson might be the most explosive runner in the entire league. He rushed for over 1,300 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns in his rookie season, and he did it all in 14 games (nine starts). While he does lose a bit of value with veteran Chester Taylor in the mix, A.P. will remain one of the top three selections in all fantasy drafts. In fact, he will taken ahead of Tomlinson and be the No. 1 overall choice in countless drafts.