One-man mock draft: DeMarco Murray a first-rounder?

Most of the top free agents have signed and the 2017 NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror, so we have a much clearer picture when it comes to how NFL rosters are going to look this summer. With that said, now is the perfect time for another one-man, five-round mock draft for the upcoming fantasy football season. As you'll notice, there's been a whole lot of movement compared to the mock I filed back in late February. Read it. Love it. Hate it. Mock it. Enjoy it.