With training camps now in full gear around the NFL, fantasy football owners are deeply entrenched in their draft strategies and preparation. With that in mind, we offer our seventh and final one-man mock draft for the 2007 season. Again, each numbered position of the draft will represent an individual team, so no more than one quarterback, two running backs or two wide receivers will be selected for each team's final roster.
The draft is based on a standard scoring system that rewards one point for each 25 passing yards, 10 rushing and receiving yards and six points for all touchdowns. There are no points rewarded for receptions.
ROUND ONE
1. LaDainian Tomlinson, RB, San Diego: Tomlinson remains the king of the fantasy football mountain as the consensus No. 1 overall selection in all drafts. He should continue to thrive in the offense of new coach Norv Turner -- word has it he will be used more as a receiver in 2007 -- so a season with around 1,800-plus all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns is a virtual lock for this incredible and versatile athlete.
2. Steven Jackson, RB, St. Louis: Jackson, who has set a personal goal of 2,500 all-purpose yards for 2007 (that would be an all-time record), remains ahead of Larry Johnson in terms of overall value due to L.J.'s continued holdout. One of the most talented all-around backs in all the NFL, Jackson is a true stud and will remain one of the more prominent components in the offensive attack of coach Scott Linehan.
3. Larry Johnson, RB, Kansas City: Johnson, who had an NFL-record 416 carries last season and is in the middle of a training-camp holdout, continues to be behind Jackson in our mock draft. While this stud runner now comes with at least some risk, it will still be hard for owners to pass on Johnson due to his statistical potential. However, he could fall further if his absence from camp stretches late into the summer.
4. Frank Gore, RB, San Francisco: Gore broke his hand early in training camp and is expected to miss most of the preseason, but he should be fine for the 49ers' regular-season opener vs. Arizona. The loss of former offensive coordinator Norv Turner could become an issue, but the team will continue to run the same offense and coach Mike Nolan will allow Gore at least 20-25 touches each week.
5. Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis: The most valuable and consistent quarterback in all of fantasy football, Manning is the lone non-running back that warrants a first-round selection across the board. The durable field general is a virtual lock to finish the regular season with 4,000-plus passing yards and 25-30 passing touchdowns in what will remain one of the league's most feared and potent offensive attacks.
6. Shaun Alexander, RB, Seattle: Alexander is back to 100 percent health from a broken bone in his foot and will continue to be the centerpiece of the Seahawks offense in 2007. The former NFL MVP does turn 30 later this month and has the wear and tear of 1,969 regular-season carries on his body. But Alexander still remains an attractive first-round back and will be a surefire No. 1 fantasy running back in all formats.
7. Joseph Addai, RB, Indianapolis: Addai has moved up a few spots in our offseason mocks based on the fact that the Colts now seem content to utilize him in a true featured role. The versatile and productive runner out of Louisiana State has the support of Peyton Manning and a prolific pass attack that should keep defenses honest, so fantasy owners have to consider him as a tremendous breakout candidate.
8. Willie Parker, RB, Pittsburgh: Parker was inconsistent at times last season, but he was still able to produce a career-best 1,494 rushing yards with 16 total touchdowns. He will remain a valuable component in the offense of new coordinator Bruce Arians, who likes to keep his most productive players on the field as much as possible. Owners should look for Fast Willie's name to be called, well, fast in drafts this season.
9. Brian Westbrook, RB, Philadelphia: Westbrook is one of the league's most versatile running backs, and last season's incredible statistical success (77 receptions, 1,217 rushing yards, 11 total touchdowns) prove it. He will remain an attractive No. 1 fantasy runner in all formats this season and will be even more valuable (and rated higher than Willie Parker) in those leagues that also reward points for receptions.
10. Rudi Johnson, RB, Cincinnati: One of the most consistent running backs in all of fantasy football, Johnson has rushed for 1,300-plus yards and scored 12 touchdowns in three consecutive seasons. He could lose some work on passing downs to rookie runner Kenny Irons, but Johnson will remain the top contributor on the ground for coach Marvin Lewis and should be considered a surefire first-round draft pick.
11. Laurence Maroney, RB, New England: Maroney will see a much more featured role in the Patriots offense after the release of veteran Corey Dillon making him an attractive breakout candidate. He should be close to 100 percent recovered from a surgical procedure on his shoulder in time for the start of the regular season, so 1,300-plus rushing yards and eight-plus touchdowns are well within reach for this talented athlete.
12. Reggie Bush, RB, New Orleans: One of the NFL's most exciting runners, Bush finished his rookie season with 1,306 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns and will continue to be used in a prominent fashion in the offense of coach Sean Payton. The former Heisman winner is a borderline No. 1 or 2 fantasy back and has more value than Parker, Johnson and Maroney in leagues that reward for catches.
ROUND TWO
13. Travis Henry, RB, Denver: Henry had a statistical resurrection in Tennessee last season and should continue to find success with the Broncos under coach Mike Shanahan. Look for the veteran tailback to finish with somewhere around 1,200-plus rushing yards and seven to nine touchdowns.
14. Willis McGahee, RB, Baltimore: The Ravens improved depth on their offensive line with the addition of rookies guards Ben Grubbs and Marshall Yanda, which is terrific news for McGahee. The veteran runner has the potential to rush for 1,200-plus yards and seven to nine touchdowns and is a solid second-round choice.
15. Ronnie Brown, RB, Miami: The Dolphins will enter this season with Brown in a featured role, so his value is still high despite what was a mediocre 2006 season. While questions do remain about the Dolphins offensive line, Brown should still be considered an attractive second-round selection in most drafts.
16. Clinton Portis, RB, Washington: Portis's value has fallen across the board after hand and shoulder surgeries in the offseason, not to mention a recent bout with knee tendonitis. There's a definite chance he will also have to share carries to Ladell Betts, so Portis could fall even further in some drafts down the line.
17. Steve Smith, WR, Carolina: Smith endured problematic hamstrings and a decrease in his numbers last season, but he remains the top wide receiver on NFL.com's rank list. The explosive wideout is now back to 100 percent and should record at least 1,200-plus yards and eight to 10 touchdowns for the Panthers.
18. Deuce McAllister, RB, New Orleans: McAllister, who had an arthroscopic procedure on his knee in the offseason, will be fine for the start of the regular season and remains a real focal point for the Saints offense. He'll continue to be a backfield bruiser and should be considered an attractive No. 2 fantasy runner.
19. Chad Johnson, WR, Cincinnati: Johnson finished with an NFL-best 1,369 receiving yards in 2006 and has averaged close to nine touchdowns over the past four seasons, so his immense value in the world of fantasy football is well evident. The talented veteran is a solid No. 1 fantasy receiver across the board.
20. Edgerrin James, RB, Arizona: James was a disappointment for owners last season, but the addition of coach Ken Whisenhunt and offensive line guru Russ Grimm are reasons for optimism. He won't be an elite runner as he was with the Colts, but James still has the abilities to be a valuable No. 2 fantasy back.
21. Maurice Jones-Drew, RB, Jacksonville: Jones-Drew was considered a first-round choice in earlier mock drafts, but the presence of veteran Fred Taylor and the return of Greg Jones from an injured knee hurt his value. Still, Jones-Drew had monster numbers as a rookie and remains a viable No. 2 fantasy back.
22. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans: Brees came out of nowhere to become one of the more productive quarterbacks in fantasy football last season, and his success should continue in 2007. Owners should expect Brees to have another tremendous season with around 4,000-plus yards and 25-plus scores in the Big Easy.
23. Cedric Benson, RB, Chicago: Benson will have a chance to prove himself as a true featured back at the NFL level with Thomas Jones in New York. If he can avoid serious injuries, he should have every opportunity to rush for around 1,200-plus yards and six to eight touchdowns in the Bears offensive attack.
24. Carson Palmer, QB, Cincinnati: A talented and experienced quarterback with a cannon for a right arm, Palmer should continue to find statistical success in what will remain one of the better offenses in the NFL. Even without Chris Henry, Palmer should still throw for 4,000-plus yards and 25-plus touchdowns.
ROUND THREE
25. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Buffalo: The first rookie selected in almost all seasonal drafts, the versatile Lynch should become an instant starter for coach Dick Jauron and fantasy football owners alike.
26. Marvin Harrison, WR, Indianapolis: The No. 1 wide receiver (based on points) in all of fantasy football last season, Harrison will remain a valuable option even as he closes in on the ripe old age of 35.
27. Thomas Jones, RB, N.Y. Jets: Jones is one of the more underrated backs in all of fantasy football as he averaged an impressive 1,273 yards on the ground and scored 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
28. Terrell Owens, WR, Dallas: Owens has had some recent back issues, but he should be fine for the start of the regular season and will remain a No. 1 fantasy wideout in an aggressive Cowboys offense.
30. Ahman Green, RB, Houston: Green will be a featured back for coach Gary Kubiak and is a viable No. 2 fantasy runner despite questions on the Texans offensive line.
31. Torry Holt, WR, St. Louis: Holt had an arthroscopic procedure on his knee during the offseason, but he should be fine for the start of the regular season and will remain a valuable fantasy football asset.
32. Carnell Williams, RB, Tampa Bay: The Cadillac was stuck in neutral for most of the 2006 season, but he'll remain the Buccaneers featured back and could see more chances as a receiver in the offense.
33. Tom Brady, QB, New England: The addition of wideouts like Randy Moss, Donté Stallworth, Wes Welker and Kelley Washington could mean a career statistical season for the Super Bowl hero in 2007.
34. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona: Fitzgerald is now back to 100 percent health after injures limited his numbers last season, but he should still be considered an attractive No. 1 fantasy wideout in drafts.
35. Reggie Wayne, WR, Indianapolis: Wayne does share opportunities in the Colts pass attack with Marvin Harrison, but his level of statistical success still makes him a terrific fantasy asset in all formats.
36. Marc Bulger, QB, St. Louis: Bulger now has added weapons in the form of Drew Bennett and Randy McMichael to what was already a prolific offense, so look for him to have a second consecutive solid season.