One-man, five-round fantasy football PPR mock draft

First, running backs are back. That's right, the position is younger and stronger than it's been in awhile. It's only going to get better after the 2018 NFL Draft. My fantasy man crush on Saquon Barkley has gotten a tad creepy, I admit it. Second, wide receiver values are falling (and for good reason). More and more wideouts in the top 10-15 have proven to be inconsistent, and you can fill the position later because it's very deep. Heck, five of the top-25 PPR wideouts from a season ago didn't even make the top 50 overall picks. Finally, you will notice the continued diminishment of the quarterback position. Sorry folks, but I don't see more than one who is worth a pick in the first five rounds.