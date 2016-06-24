One man fantasy mock draft: RBs Bell, Gurley on top

It's been a long offseason friends, but we are inching closer and closer to the start of training camp and the excitement that comes with the dawn of a new NFL and fantasy football season. Maybe it's the start of that excitement, or maybe it's the football lull we experience at this time of the year. Or maybe it's the mold contamination I've had to deal with for the last six months (not kidding). Regardless, I've decided to take the one-man, five-round mock draft to the next level.