One final Bowl for Barber

Published: Aug 07, 2007 at 05:07 PM

OAHU, Hawaii (Feb. 6, 2007) -- Even weeks after he made his decision to retire, even in Hawaii, Tiki Barber's message to the New York Giants is not any different.

Aloha.

Barber revealed Tuesday in Hawaii that he will turn in his retirement papers to the NFL on Monday, once he returns to the mainland after Saturday's Pro Bowl.

"Nothing's going to change my mind," Barber said outside the Ihilani, where the players stay for the Pro Bowl.

Barber plans to pursue a career in the media after his final NFL game Saturday.

In the past month, new Giants general manager Jerry Reese said he intended to speak with Barber to see if he could change the running back's mind. Clearly, not.

Barber is too focused on his next career, which is expected to be some type of hybrid role between news and sports. Barber also said he expects to have his TV deal finalized by the end of the next week, when the announcement would be made.

The contenders are thought to be ABC/ESPN and NBC. Each could offer Barber the news and sports roles he covets.

But for now, what Barber covets most is getting to play one final football game and, making it even better, having it come with his brother Ronde, the Tampa Bay cornerback.

John Elway and Jerome Bettis finished their careers with Super Bowl victories. Now Barber aims to do the same with the Pro Bowl.

