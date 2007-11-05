Once wild, wild West is now a lost frontier

When it came to giving up points this week, the teams from the West didn't fair much better. Four of them gave up more than 32 in their respective games and the seven averaged 29.5 points surrendered. The Rams with their bye probably stopped the average from going over 30; St. Louis has given up the most points in the NFC at 219 in eight games. It's hard to see how any of these eight teams are going to get to winning records if they all don't play stingy defense.