Once-great Steelers-Colts tilt now afterthought

Why to watch
It once was an annual precursor to a potential AFC Championship Game, but now this looks like a second straight blowout win for the Steelers. If there are any Curtis Painter fans out there, you might just get your wish in this game because Kerry Collins is going to be under duress.
Inside story
At some point the deeper questions about the Colts' talent and scheme are going to be asked. Peyton Manning is great and all, but for the second straight week they suffered on defense and special teams and have had hardly any of their big-money players step up in the QB's absence. I thought one man does not a football team make.